Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Strategy Capital LLC

Strategy Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,319 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up 11.8% of Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $123,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 856.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,604,000 after acquiring an additional 836,591 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $88,203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,011,000 after buying an additional 538,850 shares during the last quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $48,457,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $39,898,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $11,843,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,382,465. This represents a 19.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $594,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 157,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,195,268.94. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,678 shares of company stock worth $114,296,189 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Down 1.8%

NET opened at $200.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.88 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of -590.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.78 and its 200 day moving average is $153.17.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $151.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.88.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

