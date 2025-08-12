Cooper Financial Group Has $370,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $1,692,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 31.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 33,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total transaction of $1,717,326.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,137.23. This represents a 50.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,370 shares of company stock worth $78,408,011. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3%

GD opened at $314.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $322.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

