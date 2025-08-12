Rock Creek Group LP Sells 2,500 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. CRH accounts for about 0.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. CRH’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. CRH’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

