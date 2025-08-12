Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $292,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 30.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This trade represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $126,058,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $4,039.57 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,898.57 and a 12 month high of $4,094.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,742.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,651.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $36.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,740.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,087.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

