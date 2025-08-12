Thomas Story & Son LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises about 3.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,722,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,112,000 after buying an additional 173,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,191,000 after purchasing an additional 726,267 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,128,000 after acquiring an additional 526,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,815,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,801,000 after purchasing an additional 141,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,113.57. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,190.84. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,372 shares of company stock worth $6,789,843. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $109.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $111.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

