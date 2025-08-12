Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 41,117 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,117 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Realty Income worth $33,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.48. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 570.0%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 313.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

