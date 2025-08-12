Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 981.6% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

