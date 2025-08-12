Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 101.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,260,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,326,000 after buying an additional 894,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after buying an additional 1,069,297 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $182.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

