HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,778,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,297 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $165,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $114.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.96. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.