Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 4,587 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 421.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 29.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ResMed by 9.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.7% in the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.83.

NYSE RMD opened at $284.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.92 and a 12 month high of $293.08.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s payout ratio is 22.29%.

In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,586.82. The trade was a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total transaction of $2,238,355.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,303,978.44. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,063 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,835. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

