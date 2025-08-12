Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,661 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,888,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,574,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $278,367,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,683,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,923,000 after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

