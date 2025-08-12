Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,661 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,866,000 after acquiring an additional 71,888,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,574,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $278,367,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,683,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,923,000 after acquiring an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,040.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,643,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
TLT stock opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $101.64.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.