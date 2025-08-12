iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,409 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.3308 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

