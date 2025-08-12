Callan Family Office LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Callan Family Office LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 210,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

