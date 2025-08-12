LGT Group Foundation Buys 161,722 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 129.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,722 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.14% of NetApp worth $25,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,375,363,000 after purchasing an additional 597,956 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $815,402,000 after purchasing an additional 888,671 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $308,107,000 after purchasing an additional 384,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in NetApp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,986,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,653,000 after acquiring an additional 220,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NetApp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,824,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $327,848,000 after acquiring an additional 550,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares in the company, valued at $44,940.35. This represents a 39.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $106,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,976.84. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,302 shares of company stock worth $1,920,479. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.