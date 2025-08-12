Tlwm Has $1.81 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,662 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.4% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tlwm’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Walmart by 95.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $166,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 649,233 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,674.80. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,073. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $830.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

