Callan Family Office LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

