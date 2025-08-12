C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 258,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

