Airline Stocks Worth Watching – August 9th

Expedia Group, Transdigm Group, and RTX are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks represent shares of publicly traded companies that provide passenger and cargo air transportation services, giving investors an ownership stake in those businesses. Their price movements are often driven by factors such as fuel costs, economic cycles, travel demand, regulatory changes, and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,966,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.70. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $213.00.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $36.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,392.54. 433,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,507.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,410.61. Transdigm Group has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.98. 3,666,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.39. RTX has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $158.79.

