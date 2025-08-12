Cypress Capital Group Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $134.15 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $124.10 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.66 and a 200-day moving average of $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

