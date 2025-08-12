Anfield Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFI)

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:ADFI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the quarter. Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned about 4.10% of Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000.
Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
ADFI opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $9.30.
About Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
The Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (ADFI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of fixed income ETFs which focuses on total return by utilizing broad flexibility to invest in different types of fixed income securities and sectors globally.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.