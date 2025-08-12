ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.84.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average is $93.53. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

