Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 137,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC owned 5.39% of Biomerica as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Biomerica by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 658,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 131,306 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica Stock Performance

Biomerica stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. Biomerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.26.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

