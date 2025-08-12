Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC raised its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 71.6% in the first quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 3,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 121.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 355,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $95,222,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 66.1% in the first quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 5,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 34.5% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 396.9% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $232.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.67, for a total transaction of $584,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,955,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,501,823.22. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,422 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,490. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,729 shares of company stock worth $12,998,356 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $404.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

