HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,986 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $203,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 153,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.26.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

