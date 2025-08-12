Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $695.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $705.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $663.15 and its 200-day moving average is $605.86.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.