Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 267.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,530 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 701.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913,708 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $624,369,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,658,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,394,677,000 after buying an additional 3,431,248 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,769,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,427,000 after buying an additional 3,275,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

BMY stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

