Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 287.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 121,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. This trade represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $277,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,054,588.30. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $8,984,175 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.82.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.43 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

