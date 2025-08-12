Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is Thomas Story & Son LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 4.1% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv
Fiserv Price Performance
Shares of FI stock opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.43. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $128.22 and a one year high of $238.59.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fiserv
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.