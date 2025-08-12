Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is Thomas Story & Son LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 4.1% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.08.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.43. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $128.22 and a one year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

