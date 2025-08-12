AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $638.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $620.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $642.94. The firm has a market cap of $643.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

