Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $87,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $426.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.62. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.