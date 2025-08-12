Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,815,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,846 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,060,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,179,000 after buying an additional 7,451,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,632,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,462,000 after buying an additional 190,538 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,255,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,884,000 after buying an additional 5,460,621 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,423,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,893,000 after buying an additional 66,734 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $71.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4851 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

