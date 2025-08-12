Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Ariadne Wealth Management LP

Ariadne Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $573.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $563.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.84. The company has a market cap of $518.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $453.89 and a 12 month high of $594.71.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.33.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,453 shares of company stock worth $20,178,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

