Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,551 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.53.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

