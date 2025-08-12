Anfield Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5,549.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 65,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 221,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $830.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares in the company, valued at $100,511,128.70. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,080,073. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.