Rossmore Private Capital Sells 5,640 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rossmore Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,231 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Comcast Stock Down 0.8%

CMCSA stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

