Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 4,832 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $170.41 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.01. The firm has a market cap of $265.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

