Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 4,957 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,994 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,282,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,392 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

