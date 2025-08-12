Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $182.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,352,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

