NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 543.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 49,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 80,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

