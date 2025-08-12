Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,785,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,887,000 after buying an additional 82,147 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 591,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,761,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 84,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 105.4% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

