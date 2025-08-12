Nuveen LLC Buys New Shares in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 499,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,089,000. Nuveen LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Reliance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,709,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,886,000 after buying an additional 319,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,382,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,364,000 after buying an additional 185,873 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,598,000 after purchasing an additional 121,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Reliance by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,842,000 after purchasing an additional 147,076 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,681,000 after buying an additional 101,733 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $283.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.78 and a 200-day moving average of $296.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $347.43.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.29). Reliance had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

