Aigen Investment Management LP Has $710,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP's holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,004,590,000 after buying an additional 491,695 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,648.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 375,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,029,000 after buying an additional 354,374 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 273.2% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 455,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,901,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4,900.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 210,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,774,000 after buying an additional 206,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,216,000 after buying an additional 204,376 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $266.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.86. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $293.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

