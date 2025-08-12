Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,245 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock worth $202,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $50,433,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,541,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,857.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,079,000 after acquiring an additional 979,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,688,308 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,668,533,000 after acquiring an additional 788,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director Sarah Feinberg bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,012.29. This trade represents a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $100,450.35. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,029.32. This trade represents a 16.48% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.9%

LUV opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $37.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the airline to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

