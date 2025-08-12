Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Invests $241,000 in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,975.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares during the last quarter. Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8,493.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,087 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TECL opened at $104.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 3.54. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $109.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.78.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

