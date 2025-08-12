Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,279,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,005 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,918 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $116.81 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

