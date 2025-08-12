Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,218 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises about 2.9% of Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 225.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 47,073 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 130,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 24.5%

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

