Informed Momentum Co LLC Acquires 108,838 Shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI)

Informed Momentum Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 333.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,838 shares during the period. Informed Momentum Co LLC owned 0.26% of Universal Technical Institute worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Technical Institute news, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $917,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 80,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,180.56. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Down 3.9%

UTI opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

