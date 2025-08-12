Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,114,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.25. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

