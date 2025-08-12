Rossmore Private Capital Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Rossmore Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 271,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,214,000 after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

