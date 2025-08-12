Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,059,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,163,000 after buying an additional 38,616 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.51.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

